Barbados on Flood Watch again Loop Barbados

Barbados is on Flood Watch.

In a notice from the Barbados Meteorological Services, the alert is valid from 12 noon Saturday 11 November and will be terminated at 6 am Sunday 12 November or sooner if conditions warrant.

A Flood Watch is issued when the conditions are favourable for flooding within the next 48 hours. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

**** Hazard Info ****

The Flood Watch has been extended until 6 am tomorrow as unstable conditions associated with a confluent pattern continue to affect the island. Wet conditions are forecast into tomorrow, Sunday 12 November.

Additional rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with higher isolated amounts in occasional heavy to intense showers will be accompanied by gusty winds.

Conditions on the ground are already saturated and additional shower activity may cause flooding across the island. Therefore, this Watch may be elevated to a Warning on short notice if conditions warrant.

Key Messages:

Possible moderate to significant:-

Soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces.

Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions.

Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds etc.).

Invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property.

Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable