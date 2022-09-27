Barbados’ Offshore Licensing Bid Round opens in December Loop Barbados

Barbados is expected to open its Offshore Licensing Bid Round on December 1, 2022.

This disclosure came from Minister of State in Foreign Trade and Business, Sandra Husbands, as she addressed the opening of the three-day Energy Local Content Workshop and Share Fair, at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Husbands told her audience: “Recently, at the International Meeting for Applied Geoscience and Energy, which was held…in Houston, Texas, the Ministry of Energy and Business formally announced its plans to launch the Barbados 2022 Offshore Licensing Round on December 1, 2022.

“Interested companies will be invited to nominate acreage from available blocks, for inclusion in the bidding process. The upcoming licensing round presents an opportunity to explore the island’s untapped deep-water potential under a competitive legal, fiscal and regulatory framework.”

The Fair concludes on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.