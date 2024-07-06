Barbados nominated for 2024 World Culinary Awards

Barbados has been nominated in several categories of the prestigious World Culinary Awards, solidifying the island’s status as the premier culinary destination in the Caribbean.

The World Culinary Awards, now in its fifth year,

is a global initiative which recognises and rewards excellence in the culinary industry through its annual awards programme.

This year, the Barbados Food and Rum Festival has once again been nominated in the category of the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival.

This is an accolade which the festival previously copped during the 2023 awards.

Additionally, the City of Bridgetown received a nomination for the Caribbean’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination.

The Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute of the Barbados Community College has also been nominated as the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Training Institution.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Franklin, expressed her delight regarding the nominations.

“We at BTMI are beyond pleased that destination Barbados has yet again been considered by the World Culinary Awards.”

The 2024 World Culinary Awards winners will be determined through a voting process.

Voting is currently open and will close on August 30, 2024.

During the voting window, industry professionals, the media and the general public are all invited to vote by visiting https://worldculinaryawards.com/nominees/2024/caribbean.

Speaking specifically on the Barbados Food and Rum Festival she continued:

“On the heels of winning the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival in 2023, this year’s nomination is apt recognition for the concerted efforts BTMI continues to make in marketing Barbados’ rich culinary heritage and its vibrant food scene, through what has become one of the most sought-after festivals. This nomination is also a fitting mark of appreciation to all our sponsors, partnering food establishments, culinary professionals, chefs, mixologists, and other entities who work with us to make the Barbados Food and Rum Festival the ultimate dream weekend for food enthusiasts from around the world.”

BTMI Director of Public Relations and Communications, Aprille Thomas, with responsibility as Director of the Barbados Food and Rum Festival stated:

“This consecutive nomination for the Barbados Food and Rum Festival is testament to the calibre of this most exciting epicurean experience on Barbados’ calendar of events and reflects BTMI’s commitment to culinary excellence as a hallmark of our island’s tourism product. We are eagerly looking forward to having another successful season when this year’s Barbados Food and Rum Festival is hosted during October 24 to 27.”

She further noted:

“I am also thrilled at the nomination garnered by the Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute, especially as BTMI is partnering with them to facilitate the training component of this year’s Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition.”

Under the theme of “Feed the Future” the Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition is one of the highlights of the Barbados Food and Rum Festival. The competition seeks to empower the next generation of Barbados’ culinary talent by way of creating developmental and training opportunities for young aspiring chefs as they compete against each other for the title of Junior Chef Champion.

The 2024 edition of the Barbados Food and Rum Festival will also feature signature events including Liquid Gold Feast, Rise & Rum Breakfast Party, Rum Route, Chef Classics, Oistins Under the Stars, Culture of Cuisine Talks and the newly added Bajan Fair which will offer a host of family-friendly activities.

The ever-popular community pop-ups will also be held during the festival. For more information on all of the activities of the Barbados Food and Rum Festival, interested persons are invited to follow @foodandrumbarbados on Instagram and Barbados Food and Rum Festival on Facebook.

(GIS/BTMI).