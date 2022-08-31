Barbados Ninja Throwdown returns attracting int’l competitors Loop Barbados

Barbados Ninja Throwdown 2022 (BNT) is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The action takes place on Saturday, September 3, from 2 pm at Featherbed Lane, St John.

The response to this year’s event has been overwhelming, not only from local competitors but internationally as well – attracting competitors from the Netherlands, Sweden, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Russia, Austria, Romania, China, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam; Australia; Israel and Egypt to name a few.

This is fantastic news for brand Barbados, as many competitors will have an opportunity to experience the food, fun and attractions the island has to offer and BNT 2022 will be featured by media outlets across the globe. Major international attention will be paid to the Barbados Ninja Throwdown as it is the sole qualifying course for the National Ninja League in the Caribbean.

Organisers of the internationally- acclaimed event, mother and son duo, Monique Hinds and Delano Hinds say they are exceptionally pleased with how BNT has grown, averaging over 4,000 spectators in 2020 and are excited for Saturday’s showdown with a high calibre of competitors from as young as 6 to the over 40 Masters’ category. They promise that competition on Saturday will be a high energy and fun atmosphere as “we showcase Barbados to the world.”

Celebrating its fifth year, Barbados Ninja Throwdown will have an exciting kids’ zone and food and drinks on sale – fun for the entire family.

Tickets for Barbados Ninja Throwdown 2022 are available at the door and via ticketlinkz.com.