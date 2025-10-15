Barbados’ new Car Rental Levy is in effect

Barbados’ new Car Rental Levy is now in effect.

The levy will be applied at a rate of $5 per day, up to a maximum of seven days and replaces the driver’s permit fee.

It will support the Barbados Ocean and Coastal Authority and the Barbados Nature Conservancy Trust, enabling the preservation and protection of the island’s coastlines, gullies, parks, and marine ecosystems.

In thanking visitors or their support in preserving Barbados’ natural resources, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. also appealed to them to “support this initiative for the benefit of the island’s long-term, environmental and sustainability efforts”. (PR/SAT)