Members of the public are advised that the Barbados National Trust’s Amerindian Trail Hike, which was one of the activities slated to be held during Heritage Month in June, will now be held next Sunday, July 21, 2024.

The hike begins at River Bay, St Lucy, from 3:00pm.

For further information on the hike and to book online, interested persons may visit the website of the Barbados National Trust or Facebook and Instagram @barbadosnationaltrust.

(GIS).