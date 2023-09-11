Barbados Meteorological Services radar is back online Loop Barbados

The radar at the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is back in operation.

On September 9, 2023, the BMS issued a notice stating the Barbados Meteorological Services radar and satellite imagery were offline. At the time of publishing on Saturday, the Facebook notice stated that the two resources would be offline until further notice due to ongoing maintenance.

However, 48 hours later, the radar is back online now, Monday, September 11, 2023.

Meteorologist 1 Brian Murray disclosed the update on the radar to the media tonight, but advised that work is still ongoing to bring the satellite imagery back into operation. He said, “Satellite products will be back online soon.”

With some persons fearful about the radar and satellite imagery not functioning over the weekend, during this Atlantic Hurricane Season, when asked about the impact of the radar and satellite imagery being offline from Saturday, Murray assured, that “there were alternative ways of getting updates.”