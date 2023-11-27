Barbados Met Office raises awareness about above-normal sea swells Loop Barbados

Swimmers, seabathers and small craft operators are being warned about swells along the West and Northwest coast of Barbados.

Calling on persons to be aware, the Barbados Meteorological Services today reported moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7ft).

The Met Office is at this time saying small craft operators and sea bathers along western and northwestern coastlines should exercise caution for the above-normal sea swells.

Tonight’s marine conditions not only predicts more specifically moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5to 7ft). Small craft operators and sea bathers along western and northwestern coastlines are urged to continue to be cautious for the next 12 hours into tomorrow.