Barbados Met Office moving ahead with autonauts Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is making impressive waves in its field moving to the head of the class regionally with its recently acquired autonaut.

The uncrewed surface vessel (USV) would allow the Met Office to ascertain data from the marine environment, wave action off of Barbados at all times during a mission. Powered by solar, the AutoNaut can be remotely controlled out at sea for weeks or months, up to approximately six months.

Usually utilised by security and defence personnel, Barbados Meteorological Services would be the first Met Office in the region to own and control a USV for the purpose of advancing forecasting abilities.

Standing beside the first of what is to be a fleet of four AutoNauts by year end hopefully, Director of the BMS Sabu Best said, “This is not the first time they’ve been in the Caribbean, but it’s the first time as far as to my knowledge that a Met Agency is actually controlling them and deploying them to the magnitude that we will be doing too.”

Noting that the Barbados Defense Force – Coast Guard has previous experience working with a USV, the BMS will be partnering and working with the Unit to take the first vessel into open water but not too far out and do some testing to the East, North and West to a certain distance. “Once that clears, then we will be pushing it well off…of Barbados”.

He said that having a USV in the hurricane season could be a big gamechanger.

“In situations where Bret or a Storm like Bret is approaching, we can actually move, control it remotely and tell it where to go. We can move this vessel and go collect data and send it to us is virtually near real-time.”

He said that it would be “useful” to work in conjunction with the reconnaissance aircrafts.

“It can even help the aircraft in a sense that it knows, can give us a sense of where the center may or may not be and so it can help with the planning and planning operations etc.”