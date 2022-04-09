Barbados lose to El Salvador in Concacaf W Qualifier | Loop Barbados

A Woman of the Match performance by captain and goalkeeper Kamilah Burke highlighted a spirited performance by the Barbados senior women football team last night at the Estadio Cuscatlan, San Salvador.

The Lady Tridents fought courageously versus their El Salvador counterparts; however, the host displayed their experience and technical prowess to emerge 2-0 winners and move to the top of Group D with nine points from three matches.

El Salvador made their intentions clear very early.

In the first minute of play Yoselyn Lopez received a pass from Brenda Ceren, then quickly dribbled into the Barbados penalty area and placed her right footed shot into the bottom, right corner.

Barbados found themselves trailing 2-0 in the 16th minute after some miscommunication between center back Alyssa Yard and Burke, which resulted in Yard heading the ball into her own goal.

Barbados defender Keinelle Johnson is challenged by El Salvador’s Brenda Ceren

A harmless, long pass by Priscila Ortiz bounced just behind Yard, who attempted to head the ball back to Burke, who had raced off her line, in an attempt to collect the ball.

El Salvador dominated possession and were a constant threat to the Barbados goal, but outstanding defending from Yard and center back partner Adrienne Forde specifically and the superb reflexes of Burke maintained a respectable score line.

Lopez and Ceren were ably assisted by the speed and skill of Danielle Fuentes and Stephanie Zuniga.

Danielle Fuentes protects the ball from Barbados’ attacker Rianna Cyrus

The Salvadorian quartet passed the ball around quickly and created several goal scoring opportunities, but Burke was in sublime form, producing 11 saves on the night to preserve the respect of the team and the country.

Barbados will face Belize in their final group encounter on Tuesday at the same venue at 6:30 pm.