Barbados lose final Concacaf W Qualifier encounter to Belize | Loop Barbados

Barbados wrapped up their FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers yesterday with a 0-3 defeat against Belize at the Estadio Cuscatlan.

The Lady Tridents fell to their third defeat in Group D and finished fourth in the standings behind group leaders Panama, El Salvador and Belize. Aruba completed the group, positioned at the bottom of the table with a solitary point.

Barbados will be disappointed, and borderline frustrated with the result, especially with a player advantage for more than 90 minutes.

Belize defender Shante Chacon was ejected in the 4th minute for a reckless challenge on Soraya Toppin-Herbert, who was on course to the goal with only Belizean Jasmin Armstrong standing in her way of an early goal.

Chacon lunged in desperately and caught Toppin-Herbert from behind, leaving referee Mary Penso no choice but to show her the red card.

Despite having the numerical advantage, the Lady Tridents failed to exploit the extra spaces of their opponents, but rather made a number of technical and unforced errors.

Belize scored in the 38th minute when Shendra Casimiro displayed tremendous bravery to attack Alisha Terry’s creative flick at the far post.

Ten minutes after the break Belize doubled their lead, with Casimiro became the provider this time.

With no pressure on the ball and a huge space behind the last defender Casimiro played a delightful pass into the path of captain Jayda Brown who dribbled around goalkeeper Kamilah Burke and passed the ball into an empty goal.

Brown would score her second and Belize’s third in stoppage time courtesy of an error by Burke who spilled the ball after a tame shot. Brown was in the ideal position to score from inside the six-yard box.

As group winners Panama advances to the Concacaf W Championship in July.