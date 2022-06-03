Barbados lose Concacaf Nations League opener 1-0 | Loop Barbados

Shavorn Philip signed his name in the history books of Antigua & Barbuda last night at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The 25-year-old scored a stoppage time goal to earn his country a 1-0 win over Barbados on the opening night of the Concacaf Nations League, League B tournament.

It was the “Benna Boys” first win over the Tridents in seven attempts and an important victory it was as it takes them to the top of Group A, which also includes Cuba and Guadeloupe.

Barbados began the game very positively and comfortably, displaying a renewed confidence when in possession and organization in defense.

Barbados forward Tajio James being closely monitored by Antigua’s Daniel Bowry

The Tridents had an excellent opportunity to open the scoring in the 18th minute, when Omani Leacock dribbled by his marker and played a delightful cross into the path of Keon Atkins, but his effort went wide of the left post.

Antigua almost went ahead in the 42nd minute, courtesy of a slip in the middle of the field by Barbados captain Hadan “Fatty” Holligan.

Junior Benjamin took advantage of Holligan’s misfortune and raced towards the Trident goal, but his one-on-one effort was well saved by the feet of goalkeeper Kishmar Primus.

As both teams traded opportunities, it was Barbados’ turn in the 62nd minute.

Tajio James managed to get behind the Antiguan defense, dribbled around goalkeeper Nick Townsend, but he lost his balance, while trying to shoot from a difficult angle.

James’ movement was a constant thorn for the Antiguan defense and in the 79th minute he went by his marker and fired a powerful right footed effort to the near post which was tipped over the goal by Townsend.

The Tridents came closest in the 86th minute, when a precise exchange of passes between defender Andre Applewaite and Leacock carved open the Antiguan defense, but Townsend came to their rescue again, diving at the feet of Applewaite to maintain his clean sheet.

Antigua & Barbuda captain Quinton Griffith being chased by Barbados midfielder Omani Leacock

Antigua soaked up the pressure and created an opportunity of their own in the 89th minute, but Thomas Bramble’s headed effort was brilliantly saved by Primus from 10 yards.

When a draw seemed imminent, substitutes Nathaniel George and Shavorn Philip combined for the lone goal of the encounter.

George went down the right side of the penalty area and played an inviting cross along the ground for Philip to convert from close range, while being surrounded by a host of Tridents’ defenders.

Barbados will now turn their attention to Cuba who they face on Sunday at 4:00 pm in Havana.