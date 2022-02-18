Barbados lose 5-0 to Panama in Concacaf W Championship opener | Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior women’s team got off to a rough start in their Concacaf W Championship campaign.

Last night at the Estadion de Rommel Fernandez in Panama City, the Lady Tridents were dismissed by the host 5-0 and suffered two expulsions in the process.

Panama displayed their experience and dominance from the kick-off.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

The 58th ranked Panamanians showed why they are the Group D favourites, as they suffocated the Tridents in their half for the majority of the match and bombarded goalkeeper Kamilah Burke and her defensive unit with constant attacks.

Panama came close to breaking the deadlock in the 9th minute but two fine saves by Burke saw her prevent consecutive efforts from Karla Riley and Laurie Batista.

Riley was a constant thorn in the side of the Tridents with her pace and trickery. In the 25th minute she created a bit of space inside the Tridents’ penalty area, but she was denied by Burke once more.

Panama scored their first goal from the penalty spot in the 41st minute, after Tiffany White clipped the heels of Riley inside the penalty area.

Central defender Yomira Pinzon converted the penalty kick, firing the ball, hard and low to the right of Burke.

On the stroke of half time Panama’s lead was doubled thanks to an acrobatic effort from Riley.

Katherine Castillo’s cross from the right was met by the head of Lineth Cedeno who guided the ball into the path of an unmarked Riley who “scissors” volleyed the ball into the net from six yards.

It was a tough resumption for the Tridents as they conceded goal number three, just two minutes after the break.

Riley side-stepped Keinelle Johnson and shot powerfully into the roof of the net, giving Burke no chance.

Barbados’ woes were compounded when defender Alyssa Yard received her second caution of the evening from referee Melissa Borjas in the 69th minute.

Panama scored their second penalty kick of the evening in the 82nd minute. Borjas adjudged substitute Daphne Watson-James to have handled the ball in the area and pointed to the penalty spot.

Batista took the resulting spot kick and placed the ball beyond the outstretched left hand of Burke and into the net.

Castillo completed the goal feast with a brilliant finish from 30 yards with the outside of her right foot, sending the ball into the top right-hand corner.

Barbados’ defender Johnson received the game’s second red card in the 95th minute for an ill-timed challenge.

Starting 11: Kamillah Burke; Adrienne Forde, Keinelle Johnso, Alyssa Yard; Tiffany White (Cheyanne Burnett-Griffith), Ashanee Thompson, Soraya Toppin-Herbert (Daphne Watson-James 67th), Marisa King (Tanijah Maughn 57th), Acacia Small (Moesha Goodman 88th); Makela Alleyne (Brittany Branker-White), Rianna Cyrus