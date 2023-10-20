Barbados Light and Power ‘fully prepared’ ahead of TS Tammy Loop Barbados

Barbados Light and Power is ready for Tropical Storm Tammy.

“The company is fully prepared. We’ve taken all the necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of the storm.”

Giving the assurance this afternoon was Managing Director Roger Blackman.

We have had our teams working to secure infrastructure

The power company called a press conference to enlighten the country on its preparation and state of readiness as TS Tammy moves westward towards Barbados and the island chain.

Blackman told reporters:

“At this point based on the weather reports we’ve received, we expect we will start to see some heavy showers tonight and then perhaps winds and gusts to pick up around 2am in the morning.”

The strong winds and heavy rains are conditions that “can undoubtedly pose some challenges to the grid, but once more, I just want to assure everyone that our hurricane preparedness systems are in place.”

The Managing Director reminded that the company in fact, started planning pretty early, “before and throughout the hurricane season.”

But he said that with Barbados under Tropical Storm Watch, certain triggers like the notice from the Barbados Meteorological Services about this tropical storm, “would have triggered a meeting today to put certain specific plans in place as teams ready themselves for tonight and through the day tomorrow.

“We have had our teams working to secure infrastructure, ensuring also that our crew members are prepared for a prompt response as needed.”

Blackman said that the utility company’s systems and responses was tested as recently as two weeks ago and so they can stand firm in their assurances to the country.

“We would have weathered several storms in the past.” But he made mention of the most recent lightning storm, two weeks ago, when there were hundreds of cloud-to-ground strikes in a short time span of 15 minutes. “So there were several hundred and our protective systems worked extremely well, that was two Mondays ago, to isolate those events to small areas that we could respond to and restore in a fairly timely and safe manner.

“So we are depending on those protective systems to work as they’ve done in the past and we have our crews ready to respond as required.”