Barbados lifts COVID-19 test requirement for vaccinated travellers | Loop Barbados

Vaccinated travellers to Barbados will no longer be required to present a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

During a press conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced the changes will take effect from May 25. She noted that Government felt “comfortable” recognising the downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, May 21, Barbados’ positivity rate stands at 25 per cent, with an average of 361 cases a day.

“I have therefore been advised by the Ministry of Health that all persons who are vaccinated who are coming into Barbados will no longer need to come in with any kind of test results. So, we are removing testing for vaccinated passengers coming into Barbados. Unvaccinated passengers will still have to test,” Prime Minister Mottley declared.

She also stated that mask-wearing will be optional in outdoor settings.

“Outdoor mask-wearing will become optional but indoors and on public transport, masks will still be required,” remarked Prime Minister Mottley.

She added:”If you are eating, if you are drinking, if you are talking, obviously you know you remove your masks indoors to be able to facilitate those things”.

However, Mottley stressed the mask-wearing requirements in the school setting remain unchanged.

The Barbadian Prime Minister emphasized that officials were “cautiously optimistic” and should another variant present itself, Government would not hesitate to “press brakes”.

“If another variant presents itself, that causes us concern, you don’t have to ask what the Government is going to do or what I am going to do because we will press brakes again, but at this point in time, everything is moving in the right direction and allows us, therefore, to be cautiously optimistic and to make the necessary changes we need to make.”