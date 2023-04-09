Barbados’ Layla Haynes came back for gold in U20 1500m at CARIFTA Loop Barbados

Having earned a bronze in the 1500m event at the last CARIFTA games, with her current times statewide in the United States, Barbados’ Layla Haynes was definitely a contender for the gold in the Under-20 1500m in The Bahamas this week.

So when, Layla strategically took down her biggest competitors in the last 100m of the 1500m race it was a done deal that the girl from the Gem of the Caribbean was going to snatch the win from the hands of the two pack leaders from the Land of Wood and Water – Jamaica.

Layla won in a time of 4:53.29.

Second place went to Jamaica’s Kishay Rowe in 4:53.79. Rowe did not have as much as Layla in the tank as the pair closed on the final 50m. It was Layla with drive, the form, the stamina, and the home kick who went on to the blaze her way to the line first.

Jamaica secured both the silver and bronze, with Joy Ann Mitchell finishing in a time of 4:55.99.

This was one of the races to watch as Layla who is based in the US had been considered the third seed to win against the Jamaicans going into CARIFTA 2023. Both Rowe and Mitchell are older than Layla and the 19-year-olds also have 4:41 times under the belts.

But on the day, it was Layla to the finish ahead of the Green and Gold girls.

Layla won bronze in the 1500m last April when the CARIFTA Games were held on Rowe and Mitchell’s home soil in Jamaica.

Layla still has the 800m and the possibility of being crowned a double champion at these Games.