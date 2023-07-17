Barbados Kiwanis Clubs receive praise from Governor Haile Loop Barbados

Governor of Eastern Canada and the Caribbean District of Kiwanis Anthony Haile is most pleased with the work being done by clubs in Barbados.

On island over the weekend, he attended a church service at the St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral as part of his itinerary during his official visit.

Haile told Father Vibert Stephens:

“I can thank God for the very good work the Kiwanis are doing, all over the world, but especially here in Barbados.”

He told the Father and congregation, that in his role as Governor one of his responsibilities is to travel to and visit several Divisions and see how the Kiwanians are making the lives of children better, one child and one community at a time, as is the mission.

Having observed some of the projects first-hand, he impressed upon Father Vibert, “I can tell you now, I’m very proud of the work that I have seen.”

Governor Haile thanked LG Joycelyn Watts-Phillips for organising and making the service a success with many Kiwanis Clubs represented on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Bay Street location.

Due to unforeseen circumstances with his flight, the Governor did get to complete all he had planned for his visit, but he asserted, “I’m very glad that I came and that I can share with my fellow Kiwanians.”

He was also happy to be able to share with the church “the good work Kiwanis is doing”.

And with Kiwanis International advocating for a growth in membership, Governor Haile did not miss the opportunity to invite others to join the clubs.

“Those of you who are not yet part of the Kiwanis organisation I think you’re missing one of the best things in your life… We work with the children. Children is our priority number one.” He said we must do work on behalf of the children because “the children are our future.”