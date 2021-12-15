Barbados Karting Association extends condolences after driver’s murder | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Karting Association has extended condolences to the family and friends of Reco Alkins.

Alkins was a driver for some years, even competing. All karting on island happens under the Barbados Karting Association.

On the official Facebook page, the Association posted:

“The COM and Members of the Barbados Karting Association wish to convey deepest condolences to the family and friends of Reco Alkins…”

Alkins was shot and killed in Lears, St Michael on Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was 21 years old.

Around 6:52 pm on Saturday, police received a call about a shooting incident. “The nature of the report was that a man had been in an altercation with a number of men and he had been shot in the process,” explained the Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss.

When police arrived the lifeless body of a young man was discovered lying on the roadway which leads to the business area at Lears, St Michael.