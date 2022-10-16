Barbados Jazz and Golf Excursion returns live after a 2-year hiatus Loop Barbados

Decked out in tropical attire, patrons converged on the Frank Collymore Hall for the opening night of the Barbados Jazz Excursion and Golf weekend.

Though rain had caused the four-part concert series to be shifted from the Hilton Hotel, nothing could dim the spirits of those familiar with the exceptional entertainment package synonymous with the brand.

The event is hosted to raise funds for the Headstart Music Program and attendees could participate in a silent auction or the raffle for attractive prizes including staycations.

A true Taste of Barbados was provided by a full lineup of Barbadian artistes. Students of the Headstart Music Program got the evening started. Though understandably it was hard to keep the nerves at bay, the audience members rallied them on with their support.

The talented cast included The Three Pans, featuring Hashim Durant, Judah Goddard, and Mark Forde. They whet the appetites of the music-hungry patrons with a diverse range of music selections. Durant even showed his sentimental side when he serenaded his girlfriend with the classic Can’t Help Falling in Love. The trio was fantastic and the amalgamation of their skills in the impromptu jam session was highly entertaining.

Excellent musicianship was on further display when GP Horns hit the stage. They kept the energy level high and their playful banter at intervals gave an intimate feel to their eclectic set.

For his introduction, Trotman gave visitors to the island a front-row seat to the essence of Crop Over creating a Kadooment Day-like spectacle that included costumed dancers, shaggy bears and stiltmen. He regaled patrons with some of his chart-topping hits including Island Gal along with some material from his latest album. He even showed his vocal ability with a Bob Marley selection in a sing-along session with attendees.

The afterparty continued with deejay music in the foyer after the concert closed.