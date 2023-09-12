Barbados is working to send remaining sheep to Guyana Loop Barbados

One year later and the plan to build a regional brand of lamb comprising Barbados black belly sheep and Guyanese local sheep continues, but the fruits of the project are still unknown.

We are delivering what we promised to deliver

To this end, the Agriculture Minister has indicated that Guyana needs to provide details on the lambs that have dropped by way of the crossbreeding and Barbados will be put a monitoring committee in place on its end, once all 1,000 sheep have been delivered.

then we have to then put a team in place that continues to monitor

However, while the government awaits a report on the success of the black belly sheep breeding programme in Guyana, Minister of Agriculture Indar Weir is pleased to at least confirm that there have been no reports of significant losses.

Speaking to Loop News today, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, he said:

“We are delivering what we promised to deliver. I think we have another 300 or less to send down, which we will work on, and then we have to then put a team in place that continues to monitor what is happening.”

As it pertains to an update, he shared, “At this stage I can’t tell you how many lambs were born. That is a programme that Guyana has to develop and share with us, but what I can tell you is that we haven’t really had any loss, no high mortality in terms of the sheep that was sent down, and that’s a good thing.”

The Minister says that he has every confidence in the programme to produce and meet its goals, but he reminded it will not yield results immediately in the short-term. According to him, the initiative which is one resource being used to ensure and improve food security locally and regionally, is more like playing the long game.

“We will continue to monitor to make sure we get the objectives of that project met and should be able to then get local lamb or Barbadian black belly coming back to Barbados, to provide the cuts of lamb we’ve spoken about.

“It’s not going to happen overnight for sure, but it will happen.”

Barbados sent down the first batch of 132 sheep in early August 2022.