Barbados into the semifinal of CFU competition

The Barbados Under 14 Boys football team stormed into the semifinals of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge Series with a spirited performance versus their counterparts from Antigua & Barbuda yesterday afternoon at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, Trinidad & Tobago.

The young Tridents fought off a brave effort from Antigua to emerge 2-0 victors and group winners of Tier II, Group A.

Barbados finished with a perfect record of 12 points from four matches, with victories coming previously against St Vincent & the Grenadines (6-2), Guyana (6-2), and Cayman Island (4-1).

Head Coach Fitzgerald Carter rested some key players, after a grueling schedule of three matches in three days, while offering some much-valued international experience to the other players.

There was a clear difference in the intensity and quality of play, and Antigua took full advantage of this, dominating possession and causing some nervous moments for the Tridents.

Player of the Match Sacha Pounder opened the scoring for the Barbados team versus Antigua & Barbuda. (All photos courtesy The Caribbean Football Union)

Coach Carter responded to the Antiguan’s supremacy by making several substitutions, which saw the inclusion of Sacha Pounder, Maleek Peters, Adam King, and captain Jamarco Johnson.

Pounder broke the deadlock in the 59th minute in spectacular fashion.

Johnson was fouled just outside the area, and passed off the set-piece to his Kickstart Rush teammate who curled the ball precisely into the top right corner and beyond the helpless Jamier Thomas in goal.

Pounder and Johnson were involved in Barbados’ second goal in the 67th minute.

Johnson dribbled by three Antiguan defenders, but his shot was brilliantly saved by Thomas, then Pounder’s effort was deflected into the path of Peters who blasted his close-range effort into the unguarded goal.

The Tridents will compete for a place in the final when they take on Group B winners Turks & Caicos Friday at 4 pm.