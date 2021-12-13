Barbados international footballer a part of MLS Next Fest best | Loop Barbados

Barbados national footballers continue to make big strides on the North American soccer circuit.

Last week at the inaugural MLS Next Fest in Southern California the best youth players in the United States participated in the biggest and most prestigious youth tournament in the country.

One such player is Barbados youth international Colin Griffith, who represented the Player Development Academy (PDA) in Group 9 of the competition, which also featured MLS clubs Colorado Rapids and the Columbus Crew, along with California representatives LA Surf Soccer Club.

“I feel good. I feel like it’s deserved. I feel like I’ve been playing well and I’m happy to receive the recognition from a third-party that sees it”

Griffith produced an outstanding display which earned him two goals and three assists in three matches, while helping his team to the top spot in the group with victories against each of their opponents.

The center forward’s performances did not only earn competition recognition, but national respect from renowned American soccer website Top Drawer Soccer who named Griffith in the MLS Next Fest Showcase Best XI and gave a glowing report as well.

“PDA comfortably won a group that included two MLS academies. Those boys from Jersey still know how to play and win.

Griffith’s pass that provided the hockey assist on the third goal against the Colorado Rapids was one of the best passes of the event. The technique, the vision, and the precision were all perfect and had to be to make that type of outside of the foot pass into the run of a striker on a quick-counter.

I’ll be interested to see how he is developed at the next level as it looks like he has all of the tools to compete at the college level immediately”.

The quiet Pennsylvania native was humble about his selection, however he believed it was justified based on his displays during the fall season where he scored 15 goals in nine league matches in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the MLS Next competition.

Griffith’s consistent and prolific performances has attracted interest from a number of colleges and universities in the United States, but he has committed to college soccer powerhouse, the University of Maryland.

The institution’s prestige, legacy and environment were key variables which convinced the Barbados international forward to stay in the east.

“I’ve committed to the University of Maryland. That’s where I’m going to go after I’m done with MLS Next.

I like the atmosphere in Maryland. They’ve won four national championships and they’ve made the NCAA tournament 26 times”, said Griffith.

With just appearances at the 2019 Concacaf Under 15 Boys Championship under his belt, Griffith said he is still keen to represent Barbados again, despite being overlooked for the just concluded Concacaf men’s Qualifiers in the Dominican Republic.

“I was disappointed not to get the call from the coach for the U20s.

After seeing how they did, I thought I could’ve helped them, I would’ve been excited to go and play for Barbados.

I don’t know what the future holds. For my career, it is better if I keep the opportunity to represent the US open, but I’m not closing the door on Barbados”.