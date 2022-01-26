Barbados’ international football teams return to action this weekend | Loop Barbados

The Barbados men and women senior football teams will kick off their 2022 international campaign with some welcomed activity in Suriname this weekend.

The Tridents will depart the island tomorrow via a private charter and will participate in their first encounters on Friday evening.

After three years of inactivity, the Lady Tridents will be eagerly anticipating their first of two meetings, which kicks off on Friday evening at 4:30 pm and the second match on Sunday at the same time.

The schedule of the female duel with Suriname is very timely as both nations will be competing in the upcoming Concacaf W Championships qualification tournament which is a qualifier for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Bajan ladies last featured in 2019 during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers and the matches this weekend will definitely provide the coaching staff with the requisite information ahead of their qualifying matches against Panama and Aruba next month.

The senior men had an active 2021 period, which saw them participate in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the Concacaf Gold Qualifiers in the top half of the year.

However, after their Gold Cup exit, they would have been dormant for the last three international windows, particularly due to the COVID-19 national and regional restrictions.

General Secretary of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Edwyn Wood explained to Loop Sports that FIFA has communicated some clear and stringent guidelines for the resumption of football and the BFA has been executing the procedures diligently, and because of this they are able to safely assemble teams for international representation.

Wood said that even though competitive sport is still restricted on island, some of our neighbours are in a more privileged position and are requesting preparation matches, ahead of busy year for both men’s and women’s football.

“We were trying for the women (to get matches) for a while and a lot of the nations are either inactive or the protocols in their country doesn’t allow for football activity, but Suriname reached out to us, and they were looking for games and they decided that they will facilitate both teams”.

The Trident men will play their first game versus the host at 6:30 pm at the Frank Essed Stadion, their first encounter since 2014, which ended in a 1-1 draw.