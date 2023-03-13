Barbados Independent Film Festival: Five days of film Loop Barbados

The Barbados Independent Film Festival is set to commence this week and it is promising five days of “fresh and exciting stories” this year.

Speaking to the media at a recently, BIFF director De Carla Applewhaite said: “Being in the midst of new and young filmmakers from Barbadian, Dominican, Somalian, Australian, Senegalese, American, Vincentian and, that is just to name a few… they have all been converging for seasons of depth. They bring fresh and exciting takes on stories told, new ideas [and] new friendships. They’re good films.”

Applewhaite expressed her intent to continue to grow and develop the local film industry, stating that while it is often overlooked, it continues to benefit young people and that she hopes to attract many “more interesting and innovative filmmakers” as the festival continues.

“I do hope that under my direction, the festival establishes itself as a long-stay International Film Festival lucky enough to call Barbados this home. It’s the leading festival of film in Barbados, inspiring the region’s motion picture artists to be naturally in the list of excellent storytellers to encourage Barbadians and enthusiasts from far and wide to make their way to Barbados for the enjoyment of the daring and untold themes eloquently captured by the independent cinema,” she stated.

The incoming director underscored the pivotal role of Barbadian filmmakers to the art form.

“We always have top Barbadian filmmakers, and we tend to have filmmakers from around the world and when you see filmmakers from all around the world come together, the unique celebration, the talks, they all seem to bond. When you see that kind of thing it’s always very exciting when you think of bringing independent cinema together,” she said.

This year’s festival will open with a special premiere featuring an intriguing film about musical legend Little Richard.

“We’re looking forward to the opening red-carpet gala with Little Richard…Just fresh from Sundance, a film by Lisa Cort?s. It looks at ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’- the man behind the hit songs, big hair and flamboyant personality,” Applewhaite disclosed.

The festival will feature five nights of films, workshops and events at locations across the island which include the Walled Garden Theatre at the Barbados Museum, Copacabana Beach Club, Local & Company and Southern Palms Hotel.

The festival, which is re-emerging after COVID-19, will run from Wednesday, March 15 and conclude on Sunday, March 19.