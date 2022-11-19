Barbados homicides hit 40 in 11 months Loop Barbados

As of November 18, 2022, Barbados’ homicides hit 40.

On November 10, when the most recent police press conference was held, the number of murders for 2022 stood at 38 with and 29 were firearm-enabled and 18 or 19 matters have been solved.

Following the press conference a man was found dead in his Spring Farm, St Thomas home and foul play was suspected. His death made 39 unnatural deaths and then yesterday, November 18, a 21-year-old man was found dead in Bush Hall Yard Gap, St Michael after an afternoon shooting was reported to police. The gun-related death of Pallu Arthur took the island’s toll to 40.

In comparison to 2021, this year has surpassed the 32 murders recorded in 2021 according the Police Commissioner Richard Boyce. He revealed back in March that in 2021, of the 32 murders committed, 17 were gun-related.

In mid-December 2020, Barbados had recorded some 37 murders. While the number of murders recorded for 2019 was 49 and 28 for 2018.

Barbados’ current murder rate is trending higher than the last four years, with the exception of 2019.

However as it relates to the police’s fight to remove illegal firearms from Barbados streets, the results have drastically improved, more than doubling the previous year’s seizures.

In 2021, Police recovered 36 firearms, while as of November 2022, the Service has seized over 75 firearms to date. The number stood at 75 in September of this year, but Acting Commissioner Erwin Boyce told media on November 10, that a series of stop and searches and executed search warrants have yielded results as well, so that number has increased.