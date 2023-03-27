Barbados highlighted on Wheel of Fortune in big way Loop Barbados

Barbados was recently highlighted on Wheel of Fortune in one of the biggest ways it’s ever been featured on the show.

In the past, one contestant or the other has been fortunate enough to win a trip to Barbados. In fact, in 2022, at least two trips to Barbados were given away as prizes. The most recent winner prior to this month’s winner, Sarah Spakes was in an episode which aired in November of last year. The Benton High School graduate was featured during College Week. Now a senior at Ouachita Baptist University studying political science and public history, she won a six-night trip to Barbados.

But this toss, Barbados was not only the prize, it was actually in the puzzle on the big board.

The category was Food and Drink and the solution for the puzzle on March 22, 2023, was ‘The national dish of Barbados’.

Cory Houser for his winning guess won a trip to Barbados with accommodation at The Crane. The puzzle prize was worth $11,190. He hails from the US State of Iowa.

At the end of the show, host Pat Sajak told Vanna White and the audience and viewers, “So when you’re in Barbados, order the flying fish with creole sauce and cou cou.” And he cautioned them to know cou cou is not to be confused with couscous.