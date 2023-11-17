Barbados Grantley Adams International Airport hits milestone early Loop Barbados

The Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) has recorded its busiest day for the winter season so far, already, and this is a significant achievement for the facility.

Speaking to the accomplishment attained on Thursday, November 16, 2023, GAIA Chief Executive Officer Hadley Bourne looking around the packed Departure lounge and painting a similar picture for the Arrivals hall, told reporters, “We’re hoping that there will be many other days like this for the season.

“It’s early days in the winter season; normally we would not reach our peak capacity in terms of the busiest day not till like December. This is an indication of what the winter season and tourist season might be looking like for Barbados for this year.”

Explaining the designation of ‘busiest day’, he said, “This afternoon is going to be the busiest for the season thus far. All of our parking positions on the apron will be utilised.

“We’re hoping that the schedules run accordingly because any variations in schedules or delays will probably cause some disruption to the schedule. We’re anticipating just over 3,000 passengers during the peak period which will run roughly between 2pm and 4pm.”

And though in the past ‘the busiest day’ was a badge of honour, a hopeful Bourne shared that with thousands passing through the space, to the point that there was almost standing room only at some Gates in the Departure lounge, the anticipation this toss is, “instead of having a peak day, we’ll have a lot of days that are pretty much similar to today.

“So we will watch and see how the plans that we have operationally to manage this traffic and how it goes. So we expect a lot more days close to today but today would be the peak as it is for now.”

Virgin Atlantic passengers arrive in Barbados on busiest airport day – November 16 2023

In regard to any challenges due to the numbers, Bourne said they faced “operational changes, not challenges”. He said that on Wednesday night a JetBlue plane went ‘Tech’, meaning it had a technical issue which prevented it from flying. “That aircraft overnighted in Barbados and was ferried out and we would have brought in an additional aircraft to handle those displaced passengers.

“…All in all, so far so good, even with the slight rain and precipitation, you know we don’t have jetbridges, but so far everything has been running smoothly and according to our plans.”

November 3 was the official start of the Winter Season in terms of the cruise terminal.

The passengers at the GAIA yesterday, comprised both commercial passengers and approximately 3,000 to 4,000 air-to-sea passengers.

On the cruise front, Bourne said that on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays “we will see that increased throughput through the airport.”

The CEO assured the only real challenge is “timing,” but he insists that a strategy has been rolled out to manage the influx during peak times.

“The Air-to-Sea arrivals and departures will then also come invariably around the same time as our regular commercial traffic so it puts an operational challenge on our infrastructure.

“We’re designed to handle between 1,400 to 1,600 passengers an hour, and at peak I think we will be roughly around 3,000 or so, between 2,500 to 3,000 so that’s why for us it’s something that we will monitor and we would’ve put various plans in place with the stakeholders, the ground-handling agencies, Foster & Ince who would facilitate some of the cruise ship passengers, more of passenger flow mitigation strategy as we call it.”

Also, he said that on the cards, “we have plans in place to repurpose the Concorde facility to assist in those [Air-to-Sea] peak traffic [times] but that will happen maybe later in December.”