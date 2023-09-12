Barbados goes down 5-1 to Nicaragua in CNL Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior men’s football team suffered their second successive defeat in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League last night at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium.

Two goals from Sein?joen Jalkapallokerho forward Jaime Moreno led Nicaragua to a 5-1 win against the helpless Tridents in front of 15,000 spectators.

The result places Nicaragua at the top of Group B in League B with six points from two matches, while Barbados sits at the foot of the table, pointless after a similar number of matches.

Coach Orlando Da Costa made four changes to his starting line-up from the one which featured against Montserrat three days ago.

Team captains Jomo Harris and Andre Applewhaite were replaced by Shaquan Collymore in midfield and University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds’ center back Ramon Griffith, replaced Applewhaite at left back.

Tridents’ midfielder Renaldo Trim (right) challenges Nicaraguan player Jason Coronel.

Terrence Smith came in at center back, which pushed Krystian Pearce into the midfield, meaning Shaquan Clarke only found a place on the bench, Renaldo Trim got his first start under Da Costa; Elijah Downey making room for his former Paradise FC teammate.

Nicaragua opened the scoring in the 11th minute, when Ariagner Smith headed in his team’s fourth corner of the match.

An out swinging corner from the left was met by the head of Smith who got across his marker and nodded the ball into the left corner.

Juan Luis Perez scored his first international goal for Nicaragua in the 40th minute to double the host’s lead.

Perez dribbled the ball into Barbados’ half and with a generous invitation to shoot, the Nicaraguan center back blasted a left footed shot from approximately 30 yards beyond Barbados’ goalkeeper Liam Brathwaite.

Barbados front man Hallam Hope receives the ball under pressure from Nicaraguan defender Marvin Fletes.

Moreno extended Nicaragua’s lead just before the break.

Moreno went down inside the penalty area after being sandwiched between Smith and Collymore and referee Bryan Lopez pointed to the spot.

The initial spot kick was saved by Brathwaite, but the ball fell favorably back into the path of Moreno to convert the rebound.

Substitute Jacob Montes made it 4-0 in the 69th minute, with a clinical finish into the bottom right-hand corner with his left foot.

Tridents defender Ramon Griffith receives the ball under pressure from Nicaraguan forward Widman Talavera.

Moreno completed Nicaragua’s score card in the 76th minute.

Tridents forward Thierry Gale scored the team’s lone goal in the 89th minute, drilling a 25-yard freekick into the right corner.

Barbados next encounter will be a meeting with the Dominican Republic at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf on October 13.

Starting 11: Liam Brathwaite; Zacharry Ellis-Hayden, Terrence Smith (Andre Applewhaite), Shane Codrington; Shaquan Collymore (Niall Reid-Stephen), Krystian Pearce (Elijah Downey), Renaldo Trim; Curtis-Jay Jemmet-Hutson (Nadre Butcher), Hallam Hope (Abdullah Javaid), Thierry Gale

Unused Substitutes: Jerome Blackman, Raheem Agard, Akeem Chandler, Jomo Harris, Shaquan Clarke, Zeco Edmee