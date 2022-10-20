Barbados’ Glow-In-The-Dark coin wins award Loop Barbados

The Central Bank of Barbados’ limited-edition Glow-in-the-Dark $1 coin is the Best New Commemorative or Test Circulating Coin for 2022.

The International Association of Currency Affairs (IACA) made the announcement on Tuesday during the 2022 Excellence in Currency Awards for Coins which formed part of the Coin Conference in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The Bank issued the $1 coin in December 2020 as a tribute to the island’s essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It features the same design as the regular $1 coin but the flying fish is painted light blue, and the painted area glows in the dark.

Made by the Royal Canadian Mint, it was the first glow-in-the-dark circulation coin to be issued in the Caribbean.

Octavia Gibson, Director of the Central Bank of Barbados’ Currency & Payments Oversight Department, was present to receive the award.

“This is a significant honour for us here at the Bank. We’re happy that our commemorative coin has been recognised on the international stage by a highly-regarded organisation, IACA. I’m proud that I can bring this award back home to the people of Barbados, especially those front-line workers for whom it was designed,” she said.

Other finalists in the Best New Commemorative or Test Circulating Coin category included the South African Mint and South African Reserve Bank (SARB) with their 5 Rand Coin which celebrates the centenary of SARB and Monnaie de Paris with the Silver EUR100 which commemorates the 20-year anniversary of the Euro.

The judges assessed the entries on the basis of innovation, uniqueness of features, integration of features, and how effectively the coin highlights a significant event.

The Central Bank and the Royal Canadian mint are the producers of the winning coin.