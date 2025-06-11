Barbados gets 55 nominations for CBU Media Awards

Barbados will be well represented at the 36th Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) Media Awards, with four organisations earning a total of 55 nominations.

Leading the way is the Government Information Service (GIS), which secured 24 nominations. The Nation Publishing Co. Ltd and

Starcom Network followed with a combined 16 nominations, while the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) received 15.

The announcement was made yesterday at the official launch of the 2025 awards during a hybrid event hosted by the CBU.

Secretary General Sonia Gill reported a recordbreaking year for entries, with 551 submissions across 61 categories from 30 media organisations representing 11 countries and territories, as well as a pan-regional entity. This represents a 13 per cent increase over last year’s record, underscoring the continued growth and relevance of the regional competition.

Gill revealed that Belize’s Greater Belize Media emerged as the most nominated organisation with 103 entries, edging past Jamaica’s RJR Gleaner Communications Group, which received 95. Jamaica, however, remains the most represented jurisdiction overall, submitting 112 entries through five different entities. Trinidad and Tobago came in third with 94 nominations from six organisations, including strong showings from One Caribbean Media’s Express and CBN TV6.

Guyana also recorded its strongest participation in recent years, with three media houses, including newcomer Guyana Chronicle, securing a total of 28 nominations. Other notable contributors included Cuba’s ICS with 18 nominations, San Andres Island’s Teleislas with six, and Antigua and Barbuda’s ABS with four entries as it celebrates its 60th anniversary.