Barbados Gems are second on the Netball leaderboard with 5th win Loop Barbados

Barbados settled in the second quarter and never looked back as they won their fifth game against St Vincent and the Grenadines 57 – 36.

In the beginning, St Vincent and the Grenadines seemed to have a better grasp of the game posting a score of 10 – 16 in their favour by the end of the first quarter. Barbados was making mistakes and the rate of turnovers was high. But then the Bajans started to slow it down and settle and played the game more on their terms with their speed.

The Gems switched Centre and the passes started to stick more. At the half, the score was Barbados 25, St Vincent and the Grenadines 20. The steals from the Vincentians increased in the third quarter. In the circle for the Gems were Faye Agard (43 from 48) and Latoya Blackman and that duo did what they needed to do to secure the goals. Blackman’s entry into the game was the X-factor last night, October 19.

Now after their five matches with all wins, the Barbados Gems are second on the leaderboard for the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Kingston, Jamaica, being played at the National Indoors Sports Centre.

The Gems have a goal difference of 136 overall, while Trinidad and Tobago are currently on top with 139 goals from their five games. Grenada is in third.

Barbados won 60 – 38 against Grenada

Photo caption: Barbados won 60 – 38 against Grenada