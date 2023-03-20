Barbados gas prices top costs in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union Loop Barbados

As of February 2023, Bajans and visitors to the island pay $4.08 per litre for gasoline, which equates to a whopping EC $20.87 per gallon.

When compared to the statistics released by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank for February 2023 for all the members of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), Barbados stands above them all with the highest gasoline price at the pump for vehicle drivers.

The ECCU member countries are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Of the ECCU states, the highest per gallon costs go to Montserrat with EC $17.66, followed closely by St Lucia with a cost of EC $17.00 per gallon.

The lowest gasoline cost in the ECCU is attained in Antigua and Barbados at EC $13.96 per gallon.

ECCB release ECCU fuel prices for February 2023

Editor’s Note: Calculations done with 3.79 litres to one gallon and at a conversation rate of BBD $1 to EC $1.35.