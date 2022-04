The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Fynn Armstrong has produced a gold-medal performance for Barbados in Kingston today.

In this evening’s track and field session in Kingston, Jamaica, Armstrong won the Boys’ 3000m U-17 Final.

A massive run from Armstrong in a time of 9:21.31 was enough to keep him ahead of Demetrie Meyers (9:33.42) of Belize and Jamaica’s Tyrone Lawson (9:34.46).

At the end of the morning session today, Sunday, April 17, Barbados had four medals, including three bronze and one silver.