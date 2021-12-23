Barbados’ football stakeholders share their Christmas wish list | Loop Barbados

It has been a challenging year for many, predominantly due to the uninvited presence of the COVID-19 virus, however, the spirit of Christmas is upon us, and that always brings merry thoughts, smiling faces and many requests to Ol’ St Nick, also known as Santa Claus.

This Christmas season some key stakeholders in domestic football have shared a portion of their wish list with the public. Let’s hope they’ve been on the nice list, so that Father Christmas can deliver what their warm hearts’ desire.

Greg Castagne (General Manager; Pro Shottas FC)

My wish is for Eric Alleyne to have a fantastic retirement send-off in January when he turns 70 years old, with the entire football fraternity coming together to support our endeavors, to ensure he feels appreciated for his contribution to football in Barbados.

Wren Ramsay (President; Barbados Secondary School Football League)

I wish for;

Some clear guidance and instructions on the safe restart of youth football.

Greater harmony between football/sporting entities that can charter the best path forward for football development.

The development, distribution, and implementation of a national youth development football program (curriculum). That will give all coaches and players clear guidance on what measurable and attainable targets they should be coaching towards and reaching in specific age groups.

Jordan Bryan (Future national player)

I wish to have the privilege to play games weekly.

Emmerson Boyce (Former senior men’s national team captain and professional footballer)

First and foremost, I hope and wish everyone to stay healthy and safe in these testing times.

My Christmas wish list would be;

1. To raise awareness of women’s/girl’s football.

2. Raise participation in Women’s/Girls football. We are aiming to increase the number of players at all levels. In order to sustain this growth, it will be key to support the development of qualified female coaches.

3. To improve communication and establish a clear player development vision. Each stakeholder has their own part to play. I believe that we can all achieve our goals and secure the future success of the women’s game by working more effectively together.

4. To earn support from the nation. We are hard at work trying to create a football brand that will excite the country, particularly engaging more female fans to come and watch the Trident Ladies. Barbados and other nations. The support from the Barbadian public will go a long way to helping us achieve our aim of qualifying for a major tournament.

5. To provide a clear pathway from grassroot football to the national team. We are looking to introduce a football curriculum in primary schools and secondary schools all the way up to the senior national team.

6. To utilize football as a tool to break down social barriers. The beauty of football is that it brings together people from all different backgrounds and experiences, who can relate to various issues being addressed in our communities. The football programme can help support local charities to help make improvements both on and off the pitch.

7. To establish coaching education and a female community pathway.

8. To Create a women’s football league. We need to establish a competitive and sustainable football league that can progress to run 10 months of the year at a consistent and high standard technically and tactically. Individual clubs will be guided by a framework, which will ease the administrative burden and help maintain the sustainability of women’s clubs.

9. A safeguarding certificate for all coaches and players to keep up to date on current best practice and ensure a safe environment for everyone involved.

10. Build on the excellent work from the referee pathways We must build on the excellent work completed so far by the BFA as the established FIFA official.

Nicola Yard (Physiotherapist; Barbados senior men’s national team/ soccer mom)

As a physiotherapist, I would love to see a top tier rehab facility where physios, athletic therapists and trainers can work with all national footballers to prevent and treat injuries, ensuring optimal performance.

As a female I would love to see primary school aged all-female teams, so that girls who love the sport are allowed to shine amongst other females and are not forced to play on boys’ teams.

Carol Ann Gollop (Soccer mom)

If Santa were to bless us with promises of “football joy” in 2022, I would wish for;

The return to safe, contact training and match play on the pitch

The provision of an elite players’ camp, with a celebrity player, for example; Tyrone Mings. Someone who has ties to Barbados, to help refocus and restimulate the players across age groups, after such a long lull in sport.

A summer tournament would also be great.

Kent Hall (Former national player, youth national team coach)

What would I wish for?

That’s easy – Football!!! …but unless Santa is delivering vaccines this year to everyone (naughty and nice) I think that might be a little difficult to deliver. I think it’ll need more collaboration than magic.

I particularly feel for our young boys, girls, men and women and I worry for their physical, psychological, and social wellbeing, not to mention the longer-term effects this may have on society.

I know it’s a very difficult situation to navigate because, probably no one wants to be held responsible for taking the “risk” of giving the green light to sports, but I really hope that the powers that be and the football family can come together and find a solution that gets us back on the field.

That being said, I can’t see a solution that doesn’t involve a concerted effort by all of us; we can’t just expect that we will sit back and do nothing to support the cause. So I pray, wish and am willing to work for football to resume and while I’m at it I’ll say a prayer for all the other sports and everyone who lives for them.

Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year