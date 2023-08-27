Barbados Food and Rum Festival 2023 offers something for everyone Loop Barbados

With Crop Over concluded, Barbados is gearing up for yet another exciting festival.

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival officially launched on Wednesday, August 23, at the serene grounds of Fustic House in St Lucy.

The culinary festival, an initiative of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), will once again roll out under the theme “Feed the Future”. Among its roster of activities will be the return of its signature events Oistins Under the Stars; Chef Classics; Rum Route; Rise and Rum Breakfast Beach Party; and the Liquid Gold Feast. However, this year will see the addition of a Bajan Fair which promises to be a “family friendly” event. During the Bajan Fair, the live finals of this year’s Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition will take place.

Twenty-two local chefs and mixologists and three international chefs will be among this year’s line-up. The international contingent will include Food Network’s Anne Burrell; UK MasterChef, Chef Shelina Permalloo; and Colombian Chef Juan Diego Vanegas.

Some of this year’s chefs and mixologists flanked by BTMI’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Craig Hinds on the left and Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications Aprille Thomas on the right

Speaking at the launch, Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications Aprille Thomas indicated that the festival was driven by the BTMI’s key performance indicators for success, which included hosting a festival that celebrated the local culinary talent; bringing the community together; driving global awareness about Barbados; increasing visitation to the island; and increasing ticket sales over 2022.

Thomas stressed that the festival was an inclusive one that “every Bajan, every household and every community can call their own” with the free community pop-ups and the new Bajan Fair priced at just BBD $20.

“We had to make sure that we brought back our community pop-ups to ensure that we are bringing the community along with us as we take Food and Rum global. This is important for us especially because after a decade we’ve been looking at the evolution of the festival from Food and Wine to Food and Rum and now thinking about where we can take it for the next decade,” she said.

BTMI’s Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications Aprille Thomas

This year’s festival will also see the launch of a ‘Food and Rum Cookbook’, which will showcase signature recipes from local chefs as well as a variety of cocktails from local mixologists. Persons will be able to purchase the book from any of the community pop-upsand the festival’s signature events.

Thomas appealed to everyone to get involved and take part in this year’s Food and Rum festivities, stressing that the festival was “really a testament to who we are as a people” as it represented what Bajans loved the most- food and rum.

“We’re also making appeal at this time to the vendors, the Bajan shops, everyone in the communities to get involved in the festival. Put on your activities, get dressed up, get outside, show people that are going to be here on island what makes Barbados food so special,” she stated.

Some of the culinary fare on offer at the launch

In addition to the finest in culinary and liquid delights, this year’s festival will also feature top local, regional and international artistes among its lineup. Slated to perform at some of its signature events are dynamic Barbadian duo Leadpipe and Saddis, Vincentian soca star Skinny Fabulous and Afro beats sensation Ayra Starr.

Bajans are excited, people around the world are excited and we, of course, are excited for this year’s Food and Rum Festival,” said BTMI’s Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at the launch.

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival celebrates Barbados as the culinary capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum. It will run from October 19 to 22, 2023.