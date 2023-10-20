Barbados Food and Rum Big 4 sold out Loop Barbados

The 2023 Barbados Food and Rum Festival is one for the books.

Director of communications and publications at the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), Aprille Thomas announced that top four events of the festival – Chef Classics, Rum Route, Rise and Rum Breakfast Party, Junior Chef Cook Off and Liquid Gold Feast – were sold out days prior to the event.

Speaking at the media launch on Wednesday, October 18 at Villa Zazen in Bathsheba, St Joseph, Thomas highlighted that this was a major achievement for the festival which has been internationally recognised.

“We have four completely sold out events…and that is a huge milestone for us, being able to sell out these events, some of them a full two weeks before the event happens,” Thomas remarked.

She added: “This year we doubled capacity on a number of the venues so you will see more people, more food, more chefs, at Rise and Rum and at Liquid Gold.”

The BTMI PR Director disclosed that a whopping 93 per cent of attendees for Rum Route are visitors and visitors also hold the lion share of tickets for the Junior Chef Cook Off at 80 per cent.

Chef Classics cooking demonstrations attracted an almost 50-50 split of locals to visitors, with visitors taking 56 per cent of the tickets.

Meanwhile, 33 per cent of the attendees for Rise and Rum Breakfast Party were visitors and 24 per cent of ticket holders for Liquid Gold Feast are also visitors.

“We have created a festival that people want to fly into Barbados for and want to be a part of,” Thomas commented, while praising the chefs, mixologists and Food and Rum team for surpassing themselves yearly.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill who was also in attendance lauded the evolution of the festival which named Barbados Food, Wine and Rum Festival, just 12 years ago.

“Throughout the years, the festival has evolved and grown, captivating the hearts and palates of visitors from around the world. This diverse gathering of food connoisseurs and rum enthusiasts is a testament to the global appeal of our festival.

It is heartwarming to see people from various countries come together and celebrate our shared passion for exquisite cuisine, rum and Barbadian culture,” said Minister Gooding-Edghill.