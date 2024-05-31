Barbados Fire Service assists in rescue in Spry Street Loop Barbados

Members of the Barbados Fire Service helped prevent tragedy, rescuing a distraught man from the roof of a bar in Spry Street.

The man had been reported missing to the police from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The Fire Service Control Room received the call at 6:13 am, this morning, Friday, May 31, 2024. The response was water tender 3 from the Bridgetown Fire Station. Five fire officers responded to conduct the rescue mission as the patient was frantic and distraught. The fire officers and scene were under the command of Divisional Officer Small.

Police also responded to the scene. The patient was transported back Hospital.