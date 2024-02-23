Barbados face Guatemala tonight in Concacaf U20 opener Loop Barbados

The Barbados Under 20 men’s football team will kick-off their 2025 FIFA U20 Men’s World Cup qualification tonight when they take on Guatemala at 9 pm at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City.

This will be the first meeting between the two nations at this level and has the suspense to provide a thrilling clash between two contrasting countries.

Barbados last played in the Concacaf Under 20 Men’s Championship in 2018, where they finished bottom of Group E with one point from four matches.

Meanwhile Guatemala reached the semifinals of the last Concacaf Under 20 Men’s Qualifiers in 2022 and earned a spot at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina last year.

Guatemala is considered favourites as they are familiar with the conditions, the home crowd will definitely perform their 12th man duties and they are ranked 27 places higher than Barbados who are positioned 34th in the 41 team standings.

However, the young Tridents possess some quality players with senior domestic football experience at the Premiership level.

One such player is talisman, midfield magician and captain Ethan Taylor, who has made an immediate impact in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League with Kickstart Rush.

His teammate Kamari Johnson has also been a key figure for Kickstart Rush and the minutes and experience gathered should serve as an adequate accessory for performances at this tournament.

Joining Johnson in the defensive unit is the University of the West Indies (UWI) pair of Warren Trotman and Travon Wickham, as well as experience center back Ajani Banton who plays in the United States for Woodstock Academy.

Jireh Malcolm who recently spent a couple of months in England working on his craft at Leyton Orient and Luton Town, is likely to start in between the uprights tonight and will want to repeat the heroics shown last year in the Concacaf Under 17 Men’s Championship.

Taylor is expected to spearhead the midfield, but he has Premier League colleagues Shamari Harewood, Christian Gill and Rovald Massiah, who all play for UWI, to give him valuable assistance.

IMG Academy midfielder Aiden Tempro and English-based player Abdullah Javaid complete the overseas-based contingent in this department.

Dubai FC sharp-shooter Khalil Vanderpool-Nurse and Khimani Cox of the Barbados Soccer Academy will lead Barbados’ forward line.

Captain Taylor stated that the team is enthusiastic and optimistic heading into tonight’s clash, and they are keen to get their campaign off to a positive start.

“Everyone is ready to go out there and show what they can do”.

We just want to come out the gates hot, we don’t want to hold back anything. It’s a game where you have to start on the front foot, you don’t want to start on the back foot at all and just to get out there, score a lot of goals and keep a clean sheet, hopefully”.