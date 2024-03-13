Barbados eyes 5 disciplines in 2024 Paris Olympics Loop Barbados

Barbados expects representatives to compete in five major sports at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Vice President of the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA), Cameron Burke, is eyeing track and field, swimming, triathlon, boxing and cycling.

Speaking to Loop News, Burke revealed that national athletes will have several opportunities in the coming months to meet the Olympic standard.

“There is still a little way to go,” Burke said while mentioning that cyclist hopeful Amber Joseph has three events to go, the World Qualifiers for boxing is in Thailand this May and NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held in June.

He noted that only 400-metre World Champion bronze medalist Sade Williams has qualified for the Games, which will kick off from July 26 until August 11. Expectations are high for the track and field star who recently broke her personal best and national record in the women’s 200 metres at the GC Foster Classic in Spanish Town, Jamaica, running at 22.59 seconds.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Barbados was represented by a contingent of eight athletes – swimmers Alex Sobers and Danielle Titus, and track and field athletes Shane Brathwaite, Mario Burke, Tristan Evelyn, Jonathan Jones, Sada Williams and Tia-Adana Belle.