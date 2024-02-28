Barbados edged by Curacao in Concacaf U20 Qualifiers Loop Barbados

The Barbados Under 20 men’s football team fell to their second consecutive defeat in the 2024 Concacaf men’s Under 20 Qualifiers, when they took on Caribbean counterparts Curacao last night at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

The Tridents were defeated 1-0 in a close encounter which had opportunities for both teams to have a more attractive and flourishing score line.

Barbados made a number of changes to the starting roster after their opening 3-1 defeat to host nation Guatemala.

Whitehall FA goalkeeper Raheem Agard replaced K’den Hee Chung, Ajani Banton came in for Warren Trotman and Shamari Harewood got the nod ahead of opening day goal scorer Rovaldo Massiah.

Harewood’s starting selection paid off, as his speed allowed him to get behind the Curacao defense and his cross was handled by a defender which led to an easy decision by referee Oliver Vergara to point to the penalty spot.

Dubai FC forward Khalil Vanderpool-Nurse stepped up to take the spot kick, but his effort was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Leandro Merencia, who dove low to his left to deny Barbados the opening goal.

Ethan Squires follow-up shot produced an even better save from the FC Emmen custodian.

Curacao took full advantage of Barbados’ missed opportunity and scored in the 31st minute.

Tarino Marchena’s out swinging corner from the right was met powerfully by the head of Luigi Inesia from approximately eight yards.

Substitute Khimani Cox almost tied it for the Tridents, but his right footed effort through a crowd of players, was cleared off the goal line in the 58th minute.

Khalil Vanderpool-Nurse had his penalty effort saved in the first half.

Leicester City Academy graduate Abdullah Javaid forced another excellent save out of Merencia.

With space on the right, he quickly dribbled into the Curacao penalty area and fired a low shot, which was destined for the right corner, but the faintest of touches by Merencia pushed the ball around the post.

Barbados midfielder Ethan Squires

Barbados next encounter will be tomorrow against the also winless team in Group C, at 6 pm at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores.

Starting 11: Raheem Agard; Raquan Clarke, Ajani Banton, Ethan Goodridge; Travon Wickham, Ethan Squires, Ethan Taylor, Kamari Johnson; Shamari Harewood, Christian Gill, Khalil Vanderpool-Nurse

Substitutes used: Aiden Tempro, Khimani Cox, Rovaldo Massiah, Abdullah Javaid