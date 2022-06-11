Barbados edged 1-0 by Guadeloupe in CNL | Loop Barbados

An early first half goal by Thierry Ambrose gave Guadeloupe a 1-0 victory over Barbados last Thursday night at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The result was Barbados’ third successive defeat in as many matches in League B of the Concacaf Nations League, subsequently leaving Barbados at the cellar of Group A.

Just four days after being dismissed by Cuba 3-0, the Tridents displayed confidence and bravery versus Guadeloupe, and for the greater part of the opening 15 minutes of the match, was the superior team.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

However, an attempted long pass from defender Andre Applewhaite was intercepted by the Guadeloupe midfield.

Barbados’ defender Andre Applewhaite pays close attention to Guadeloupe forward and goal scorer Thierry Ambrose

Center back Mario Williams, tried to regain possession for the Tridents but his touch directed the ball into the path of Ambrose who dribbled into the penalty area, under the close surveillance of defender Krystian Pearce and curled a precise, right-footed shot into the far corner in the 16th minute.

The Tridents were not deterred by the early set back and tried to create several goal scoring opportunities, particularly through talisman Omani Leacock, who has performed commendably thus far.

Keon Atkins attempts to bring the ball under control, while being under pressure from a Guadeloupe defender

Leacock’s creativity, Tajio James’ mobility and the work ethic of Keon Atkins caused a number of issues for the Guadeloupe defense, however, the final product eluded the Tridents, for the seventh consecutive game.

Barbados now turns their attention to the return leg versus Guadeloupe at the Stade Ren? Serge Nabajoth tomorrow night, where any result but a loss will be accepted, as salvaging League B status is now the obvious objective.

Tridents midfield maestro Omari Leacock dribbles the ball away from Nathaniel Saintini

Tomorrow’s match begins at 6:00pm, with live coverage on FLOW sports channel.