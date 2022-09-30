Barbados drawn in Group F of Concacaf U17 Championships Loop Barbados

For the second successive Concacaf U17 Men’s Championship, Barbados will face Concacaf heavyweights Canada and the United States of America (USA).

Yesterday the official draw for the 2023 tournament was hosted at the Concacaf headquarters and broadcasted live across their social media platforms.

The top 16 ranked teams in the confederation were equally grouped in four groups, where the top three teams will advance to the knockout round to meet the group winners from the Concacaf U17 Men’s Qualifiers: Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico.

Barbados will compete in Group F, where they will face the North American representatives and Trinidad & Tobago in Guatemala, between February 11-26, 2023.

In the last edition of the Concacaf U-17 Championship, played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida in 2019, Mexico won its eighth title by defeating the USA 2-1.

Group E: Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, CuracaoGroup F: USA, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados Group G: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Cuba, Guadeloupe Group H: Honduras, Haiti, El Salvador, Suriname