Barbados draw with Aruba in Concacaf curtain closer Loop Barbados

The Barbados under 20 men’s team concluded their 2024 Concacaf Under 20 Men’s Qualifying campaign yesterday when they contested Aruba in a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City.

The result meant Barbados finished fourth in Group C with four points, after their record of two defeats, one win and one tie.

The Tridents finished above St Martin in the five-team table, who did not register a solitary point from their four duels.

Group host Guatemala advanced to the playoffs with a perfect score of 12 points, Curacao placed second in the group on seven points and in third position was Aruba on five points.

Barbados fell behind in the 9th minute when Nathan La Cruz converted from the penalty spot.

An underweighted back pass by center back Raquan Clarke was intercepted by Aruban forward Tarik De Nobrega and goalkeeper Raheem Agard committed an offense inside the penalty area, which led to referee Oliver Vergara pointing to the penalty spot.

La Cruz’s penalty was accurate and powerful, while being deceptive as he sent Agard to the right, and the ball went into the opposite corner.

Aruba almost doubled their lead in the 32nd minute but Jayden Kruydenhof’s right foot shot from just inside the penalty area, struck the right post and away from danger.

Three minutes later Barbados tied the score when Shamari Harewood showcased his speed to get behind the Aruban defense and easily slot his one-on-one opportunity beyond the on-rushing Enzo Cufhus.

Two efforts in the second half by Abdullah Javaid and Khalil Vanderpool-Nurse almost earned Barbados three points, but Cufhus produced two outstanding saves.

Starting 11: Raheem Agard; Raquan Clarke, Ajani Banton, Warren Trotman; Kamari Johnson, Ethan Squires, Ethan Taylor, Shamari Harewood; Khimani Cox, Khalil Vanderpool-Nurse, Rovaldo Massiah

Used substitutes: Xavier Webster, Abdullah Javaid