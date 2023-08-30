Barbados dominates at CARIFTA Triathlon Championships Loop Barbados

Barbados won gold at the 5th CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon & Mixed Relay Championships in the Bahamas last weekend.

Held from August 26 to 27, Barbados dominated at the championships, amassing over 180 points, trailing behind was Bermuda at under 130 points.

The Bajan team of 23 athletes secured 15 medals, taking home eight golds.

Zahra Gaskin won double gold in the 20-21 female triathlon and aquathlon. Isis Gaskin also double gold in the 16-19 females, and Laila McIntyre in the 11-12 females.

Luke McIntyre took gold in the 13-15 male aquathlon, and newcomer Isabella Mayers copped gold in the 13-15 female aquathlon and a bronze in the triathlon.

Continuing the medal streak, were Fynn Armstrong with silver in both the 16-19 male triathlon and aquathlon; and Hailey Banfield with bronze in both the 11-12 female triathlon and aquathlon.

The mixed relays saw another silver and bronze for Barbados. On the silver medal team were Fynn Armstrong, Isis Gaskin, Cain Banfield and Laila McIntyre. On the bronze medal team were Matthew Lashley, Zahra Gaskin, Luke McIntyre and Hailey Banfield.

Other participating countries were the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Aruba, Antigua and Grenada.

Barbados is expected to host the Championships in 2024, and team managers Cary Banfield and Garth McIntyre have high expectations, as the team goes for the three-peat.

President of the Barbados Federation of Island Triathletes, Darren Treasure, said “We are extremely proud of this group of dedicated young triathletes.

“For the second year in row Barbados has demonstrated its leadership and dominance when it comes to triathlon in the Caribbean. Winning a CARIFTA Championship for two consecutive years is tremendous achievement for our sport and Barbados. We are thankful for the many sponsors who have assisted the team in achieving success, especially the Barbados Olympic Association, the National Sports Council and the Arts & Sport Promotion Fund.”