Barbados direct to St Kitts Saturdays and Thursdays could start soon Loop Barbados

Caribbean Airlines Limited has shared its newest route to St Kitts subject to approval by the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority.
From July 24, the flights could operate a total of five times weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday providing convenient travel options between Port of Spain (POS), Barbados, Antigua, and St. Kitts.
Network expansion is one of the core elements of the airline’s Welcome Home campaign and aligns with the company’s vision for seamless connectivity and increased accessibility throughout the Caribbean.
CEO Garvin Medera said: “The Caribbean is our home, and as the leading airline in the region, we are focused on fostering connections, facilitating increased trade, and benefiting the economies of the region. Our expansion into the Eastern Caribbean is integral to our growth strategy, and we are excited to provide enhanced connectivity for our valued customers.”
Caribbean Airlines boasts the largest network in the region, and with its mandate for growth, the airline is continually expanding its route offerings to meet the evolving needs of travelers.
To support this expansion, Caribbean Airlines recently acquired new ATR aircraft. These aircraft provide a comfortable and enjoyable flying experience and enable the airline to optimize its operations and deliver enhanced service to passengers.
The airline said that its addition of St Kitts to the Caribbean Airlines route network signifies its commitment to providing comprehensive travel options for both business and leisure travelers.
With the new route, passengers can enjoy efficient connections between key destinations, opening up exciting opportunities for exploration and trade within the Eastern Caribbean.
Caribbean Airlines said it recognises the importance of fostering economic growth and regional development and by facilitating increased trade and travel, the airline plays a vital role in supporting the economies of the region.
Caribbean Airlines Flight Schedule between Port-of-Spain, Antigua, Barbados & St Kitts
Flight Number
Frequency
Routing
Departure Time
Arrival Time
Start Date
BW 268
BW 269
Monday, Friday
Monday, Friday
POS – ANU
ANU – SKB
SKB – ANU
ANU – POS
07.15
10.25
11.40
12.55
09.25
10.55
12.10
15.05
July 24
BW 270
BW 271
Saturday
BGI – SKB
SKB – BGI
11.45
14.15
13.30
16.05
July 29
BW 272
BW 273
Thursday
Thursday
BGI – SKB
SKB – BGI
16.45
19.15
18.30
21.05
July 27
BW 280
BW 281
Tuesday
Tuesday
POS – ANU
ANU – SKB
SKB – ANU
ANU – POS
09.20
12.15
14.00
15.15
11.30
12.45
14.30
17.25
August 22
For more information and to book flights, please visit the Caribbean Airlines website at www.caribbean-airlines.com.