Barbados direct to St Kitts Saturdays and Thursdays could start soon Loop Barbados

Caribbean Airlines Limited has shared its newest route to St Kitts subject to approval by the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority.

From July 24, the flights could operate a total of five times weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday providing convenient travel options between Port of Spain (POS), Barbados, Antigua, and St. Kitts.

Network expansion is one of the core elements of the airline’s Welcome Home campaign and aligns with the company’s vision for seamless connectivity and increased accessibility throughout the Caribbean.

CEO Garvin Medera said: “The Caribbean is our home, and as the leading airline in the region, we are focused on fostering connections, facilitating increased trade, and benefiting the economies of the region. Our expansion into the Eastern Caribbean is integral to our growth strategy, and we are excited to provide enhanced connectivity for our valued customers.”

Caribbean Airlines boasts the largest network in the region, and with its mandate for growth, the airline is continually expanding its route offerings to meet the evolving needs of travelers.

To support this expansion, Caribbean Airlines recently acquired new ATR aircraft. These aircraft provide a comfortable and enjoyable flying experience and enable the airline to optimize its operations and deliver enhanced service to passengers.

The airline said that its addition of St Kitts to the Caribbean Airlines route network signifies its commitment to providing comprehensive travel options for both business and leisure travelers.

With the new route, passengers can enjoy efficient connections between key destinations, opening up exciting opportunities for exploration and trade within the Eastern Caribbean.

Caribbean Airlines said it recognises the importance of fostering economic growth and regional development and by facilitating increased trade and travel, the airline plays a vital role in supporting the economies of the region.

Caribbean Airlines Flight Schedule between Port-of-Spain, Antigua, Barbados & St Kitts

Flight Number

Frequency

Routing

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Start Date

BW 268

BW 269

Monday, Friday

Monday, Friday

POS – ANU

ANU – SKB

SKB – ANU

ANU – POS

07.15

10.25

11.40

12.55

09.25

10.55

12.10

15.05

July 24

BW 270

BW 271

Saturday

BGI – SKB

SKB – BGI

11.45

14.15

13.30

16.05

July 29

BW 272

BW 273

Thursday

Thursday

BGI – SKB

SKB – BGI

16.45

19.15

18.30

21.05

July 27

BW 280

BW 281

Tuesday

Tuesday

POS – ANU

ANU – SKB

SKB – ANU

ANU – POS

09.20

12.15

14.00

15.15

11.30

12.45

14.30

17.25

August 22

For more information and to book flights, please visit the Caribbean Airlines website at www.caribbean-airlines.com.