Barbados Defence Force, Commodore Shurland makes history Loop Barbados

Chief of Staff, Commodore Errington Shurland has been inducted into the United States Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC) International Hall of Fame, for his contributions to fields of military education, leadership and national security.

The ceremony was held at the Lewis and Clark Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas on October 31, 2023.

Established since 1973, the US CGSC Hall of Fame honours international military officers who have distinguished themselves in their careers and made significant contributions, and by merit, attained the position of leader of their nation’s security and defence forces.

The induction into the CGSC Hall of Fame is a prestigious recognition, and those selected have characteristically demonstrated outstanding leadership and have had a lasting impact on the military.

During his remarks, Commodore Shurland reminisced on his tenure at the College when he attended in 2001. He credits this time as the most impactful and significant professional development programmes in his military career.

In his own words, Cdre shared that “the military is not just a job (I am sure that you will all agree); it is a calling, a way of life. It demands dedication, discipline, and a willingness to put others before oneself. It is an honour to serve alongside the brave men and women who wear the uniform of the Barbados Defence Force, and I share this recognition with each and every one of them.”

Commodore Shurland noted that his experiences at the College have been instrumental in allowing him to more effectively develop and lead the Barbados Defence Force and the Regional Security System.

As he concluded, the Chief of Staff mentioned that the receipt of this military award is not just an acknowledgment of his individual achievements, but it is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our armed forces as a whole. He encouraged the audience to “let us continue to stand united and strong, protecting the values we hold dear and pursuing a better world for all.”

Commodore (Cdre) Errington Shurland enlisted in the Barbados Defence Force in February 1984. He is a graduate of the Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, United Kingdom and the Command and General Staff College of the United State Army, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Cdre Shurland holds two significant appointments and portfolios within the Caribbean Region.

He was appointed Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force on 1 September 2021 and also serves as the Executive Director of the Regional Security System from 1 February 2017. During his career in the military Cdre Shurland has served in several operational and administrative posts.

Possessing extensive interagency as well as intergovernmental experience, Cdre Shurland has functioned in various diplomatic roles. These roles include Barbados’ representative at the Organisation of American States, the Chief of the Barbados Delegation at the Inter American Defence Board, Barbados’ delegate to the United Nations and the International Maritime Organisation. Regionally, he has performed strategic duties as an adviser for Barbados’ delegation to negotiate Maritime Boundaries and Fisheries Agreements with Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana.

He holds a Master’s degree in Maritime Administration from the World Maritime University in Malmo, Sweden and is certified in Elections Management and Mediation from the American University and the University of Windsor respectively.

Cdre Shurland’s contribution to security and defence education throughout the Americas was recognized and awarded by the William J Perry Center for Hemispheric Defence studies in September 2022.

Cdre Shurland is a Justice of the Peace, and his military honours include the Services Medal of Honour, the General Service Medal, the Humanitarian Medal, the Queen’s Jubilee Medal, the Governor-General’s Medal of Honour, and two Defence Board Commendations.