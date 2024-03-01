Barbados defeat St Martin in Concacaf U20 competition Loop Barbados

Two late goals from “super-sub” Khalil Vanderpool-Nurse handed the Barbados under 20 men’s team their first victory of the 2024 Concacaf Under 20 Men’s Qualifiers.

Playing yesterday at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City, the Tridents defeated Group C minnows St Martin 4-2.

It was Barbados’ first victory, and St. Martin’s fourth successive defeat, which means they depart the competition winless and with a -13-goal average.

Before spectators could take their seats Xavier Webster sent Barbados ahead in the 1st minute with his debut international goal.

The Greens United forward got on the end of a precise Kamari Johnson cross from the left and placed the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.

Barbados seemed comfortable and confident throughout their play, and always seemed threatening when Abdullah Javaid and Rovaldo Massiah were in possession.

Barbados’ midfielder Ethan Squires scans the pitch while dribbling the ball versus St Martin

However, this dominance was in vain as St Martin equalized in the 44th minute through 16-year-old forward Jaheem Joe.

St Martin went ahead in the 74th minute, but with the help of a Barbadian player.

Center Back Warren Trotman and Jireh Malcolm seemed to have a moment of miscommunication and Trotman’s headed pass, went beyond Malcolm who was coming off his line to claim the ball.

Captain Ethan Taylor came off the bench to draw his team level with a moment of brilliance.

Barbados skipper Ethan Taylor scored a brilliant goal to level the score at 2-2.

The midfield maestro left two defenders on the ground and powerfully struck the ball high into right corner in the 77th minute.

Vanderpool-Nurse wrapped up the game for the Tridents with two goals in 10 minutes, scoring in the 80th and 90th minutes.

Barbados will complete their campaign tomorrow evening at 6 pm when they take on Aruba at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores.

Starting 11: Jireh Malcolm; Ethan Goodridge, Warren Trotman, Ajani Banton; Kamari Johnson, Ethan Squires, Aiden Tempro, Abdullah Javaid; Rovaldo Massiah, Khimani Cox, Xavier Webster

Used substitutes: Ethan Taylor, Khalil Vanderpool-Nurse, Shamari Harewood, Travon Wickham, Raquan Clarke