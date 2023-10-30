Barbados’ declining population a ‘national crisis’ Loop Barbados

Barbados’ shrinking population has reached crisis levels.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley raised concerns about the significant decline over weekend at the 84th Annual Conference of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) held at Daryll Jordan Secondary School.

While referring to rising aged population and need for pension reform, Prime Minister Mottley asserted the need to quickly address population decline.

“At the very time where we need to be increasing the numbers of people who can pay taxes, the numbers of people who can add daily to the building of this country, to be able to ensure that it can withstand all of these international headwinds – some of man’s making and nature’s making – we are now in a position where we have less people to do so. This is a national crisis,” she insisted.

Mottley said that Barbados’ population recorded at 200,000 in 1950, rivalling Bahamas and Belize approximated at 80,000. However, 73 years later, Bahamas and Belize has over 400,000 people but Barbados staggers at 269,000.

The Prime Minister held that the declining population could affect the country’s development in the coming years.

She went to suggest that migration might be one of the solutions to the island’s population crisis.

“We have to have conversations because as much as others would like to have the joyful way for success, there is also the need of the managed way of migration if we are not going to leave our people exposed to the headwinds,” Mottley recommended.