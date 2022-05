Barbados’ COVID-19 death toll stands at 400 as of today, Tuesday, May 3.

This is after the passing of a 91-year-old woman, who died from the virus on Sunday, May 1, and a 77-year-old man who passed away today. Both were unvaccinated.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, extends condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.