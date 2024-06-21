Barbados Construction Gateway Training Initiative Cycle 2 launched

The Barbados Construction Gateway Training Initiative (BCGTI) Cycle 2 launch ceremony took place today, Friday, June 21, in the Barbados Community College’s auditorium, at “Eyrie”, Howell’s Cross Road, St Michael, at 11:30am.

The BCGTI’s first cycle launched in 2022, to provide a core group of trained male and female artisans, and to ensure a supply of skilled workers to fill various jobs, in response to a boom in the construction industry.

It is coordinated by the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, in collaboration with the Barbados Community College, the Barbados Vocational Training Board, the National Transformation Initiative, the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology, and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council.

The construction-related training has a work attachment component, which is part of the learning experience and provides employment opportunities.

The national programme is scheduled to start on Monday, July 1, 2024, and runs for one year.

